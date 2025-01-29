Fair 46°

SHARE

Car Rolls Over On Lake Carmel Road

Fire crews rushed to a serious crash scene in Putnam County after a vehicle rolled over.

Photos from the crash scene. 

Photos from the crash scene. 

 Photo Credit: Lake Carmel Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened in Lake Carmel on Monday, Jan. 27 just after 4 p.m., the Lake Carmel Fire Department announced on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Responding fire crews confirmed that a vehicle rolled over and began stabilizing it. Photos released by the department on social media show that the windshield was removed during the crash response. 

More information about injuries and the exact location was not immediately available. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Carmel and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE