Blaze Destroys Vehicle In I-84 In Kent

The blaze happened in Putnam County on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at around 2:15 p.m., when a vehicle caught on fire on I-84 in Kent, according to the Lake Carmel Fire Department.

Fire crews rushed to the scene and were able to put the flames out.

No injuries were reported and the incident was safely brought under control, firefighters said.

"Remember to keep an eye on your vehicle’s condition to help prevent incidents like this," the department said in a social media post on Thursday, Jan. 23.

