The incident happened in Bethpage, at the Susan’s Pub located on Railroad Avenue, at around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Nassau County Police said a masked man entered the bar and grabbed a 64-year-old male customer while demanding cash from the 64-year-old female bartender.

He then reached into a box on top of the bar and stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot. Nobody was injured in the ordeal.

Police described the suspect as a male, race unknown, 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, with a medium build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark gloves, black sunglasses with blue lenses, and a dark mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

