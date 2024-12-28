Kumarie Nazir, 55, of Sunnyside Avenue, worked at The Bristol Assisted Living on Stewart Avenue, where police say she removed several pieces of jewelry from patients in her care on four separate occasions in October: Oct. 8, Oct. 20, Oct. 21, and Oct. 23.

Following an investigation, Nazir was arrested without incident early Saturday morning, according to Nassau County police.

Nazir has been charged with:

Felony Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.

Felony Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree.

Felony Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person (four counts).

She is set to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

