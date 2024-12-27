Fair 35°

Firefighter Hospitalized After Battling Old Bethpage House Fire: Police

A firefighter was hospitalized after battling a blaze that severely damaged a home in Old Bethpage, authorities said.

A Plainview Volunteer Fire Department engine.

 Photo Credit: Plainview Volunteer Fire Department
Bethpage Fire Department

 Photo Credit: Bethpage Fire Department
Jillian Pikora
The fire broke out around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, at a residence on Round Swamp Road, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Multiple fire departments assisted the Plainview Fire Department in extinguishing the flames, which left the home with extensive damage. During the response, one firefighter suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal and Arson Bomb Squad also responded to investigate the incident.

