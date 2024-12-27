Firefighter Hospitalized After Battling Old Bethpage House Fire: Police

The fire broke out around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, at a residence on Round Swamp Road, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Multiple fire departments assisted the Plainview Fire Department in extinguishing the flames, which left the home with extensive damage. During the response, one firefighter suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal and Arson Bomb Squad also responded to investigate the incident.

