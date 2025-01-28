Two Critically Injured In Yaphank Crash: Suffolk Police

The collision happened when a 2020 Audi Q5 traveling eastbound on Longwood Road struck a 2019 Ram pickup truck heading southbound on William Floyd Parkway at 1:32 p.m., police said.

The driver of the Audi and a passenger were transported to Long Island Community Hospital in critical condition. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to authorities.

The driver of the Ram suffered minor injuries and was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks, and Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

