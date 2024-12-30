The incident happened in Lake Grove, outside the food court at Smith Haven Mall, just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, as Daily Voice reported.

Suffolk County Police said a small group of people got into a fight and a 16-year-old boy who tried to break it up was stabbed.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. Another 16-year-old boy was hospitalized with minor injuries.

On Monday, Dec. 30, detectives arrested a 15-year-old boy from Lake Ronkonkoma who is accused of carrying out the attack. Authorities did not release the teen’s name due to his age.

He is charged with first-degree assault, a felony, and third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

The teen defendant was scheduled to appear in Suffolk County Youth Court on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bellport-Brookhaven-East Patchogue and receive free news updates.