Sex Trafficking: Farmingville Man Used Violence, Drugs To Control Victim, DA Says

Mitchell Johnson, 38, of Farmingville, was arraigned on sex trafficking and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Dec. 26.

Prosecutors said Johnson began trafficking his victim in March 2023, using crack cocaine to impair her judgment and control her actions.

He allegedly forced her to engage in sexual acts for profit while keeping all the money, preventing her from leaving a motel room alone and confiscating her identification.

Johnson also reportedly threatened physical violence against the woman and her family if she did not comply with his rules.

In one instance, he allegedly strangled her until she lost consciousness after withholding drugs from her. On another occasion, he directed someone to beat the victim when she refused to perform sexual acts, prosecutors said.

The woman finally escaped in May 2023 and reported the abuse to police.

Johnson is charged with the following counts:

Five counts of sex trafficking

Criminal sexual act

Promoting prostitution

Strangulation

Sexual abuse

He faces 25 years in prison if convicted on the top count.

Following the indictment, Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said combating is sex trafficking is among his top priorities.

“This indictment is a pledge to the victim and our community that these heinous acts will be met with our most significant penalties,” he said.

Anyone with information about potential sex trafficking victims is urged to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “HELP” to 233733.

