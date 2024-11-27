Fair 48°

Farmingville Man Accused In String Of Bank Robberies In Nassau County Dating Back Years

A Long Island man is accused in a string of bank robberies dating back years.

Joseph Dumpson.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department // Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

Nassau County Police arrested Joseph Dumpson, age 32, of Farmingville, early Wednesday, Nov. 27, in connection with three bank robberies that occurred in Nassau County in 2020.

According to police, Dumpson was behind the following robberies:

  • TD Bank on Peninsula Boulevard in Hempstead – Dec. 22, 2020
  • TD Bank on Brush Hollow Road in Westbury – Dec. 23, 2020
  • TD Bank on Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow – Dec. 28, 2020

Dumpson was taken into custody at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in Yaphank, on suspicion of three counts of third-degree robbery.

