Farmingville Man Accused In String Of Bank Robberies In Nassau County Dating Back Years

Nassau County Police arrested Joseph Dumpson, age 32, of Farmingville, early Wednesday, Nov. 27, in connection with three bank robberies that occurred in Nassau County in 2020.

According to police, Dumpson was behind the following robberies:

TD Bank on Peninsula Boulevard in Hempstead – Dec. 22, 2020

TD Bank on Brush Hollow Road in Westbury – Dec. 23, 2020

TD Bank on Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow – Dec. 28, 2020

Dumpson was taken into custody at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in Yaphank, on suspicion of three counts of third-degree robbery.

