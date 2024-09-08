Fair 56°

SHARE

2 Young Girls Die In Apparent Drowning In Holtsville Pond

Police on Long Island are investigating the deaths of two young girls — ages 2 and 4 — who are believed to have drowned in a pond behind an apartment complex, authorities said.

The girls were found unresponsive in a pond behind the&nbsp;Fairfield Townhouses at Holtsville in Holtsville on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 7.

The girls were found unresponsive in a pond behind the Fairfield Townhouses at Holtsville in Holtsville on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 7.

 Photo Credit: Google Street View/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The girls were found behind the Fairfield Townhouses at Holtsville at 2 Victorian Court in Holtsville on Saturday, Sept. 7, the Suffolk County Police Department said. 

A family member called 911 around 3:15 p.m. to report the girls missing. Police found their bodies in the pond a few minutes after they arrived at the scene.

Their identities have not yet been released.

Paramedics took the children to Stony Brook University Hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead. 

Suffolk County Police detectives ask anyone with information on the incident to contact the detectives at 631-852-6392.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Bellport-Brookhaven-East Patchogue and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE