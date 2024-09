These Nassau County Students Named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

Hundreds of students from across Nassau and Suffolk counties were named as semifinalists in the 70th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

They join more than 16,000 other students from across the United States after earning high marks on the Preliminary SAT during their junior year.

In order to become finalists, students and their high school must submit a detailed scholarship application which includes their academic record, an essay, and shows participation in school and community activities.

Students must also demonstrate leadership abilities and highlight employment experience and any honors and awards they received.

National Merit Scholarship winners of 2025 will be announced between April and July 2025. Winning students will receive scholarships of $2,500.

The following high school seniors from Long Island were named semifinalists:

Nassau County:

Bellmore (John F. Kennedy High school):

Mar Prainito

Bethpage (Bethpage High School):

Joseph Bashker

Ibrahim Rana

Cedarhurst (Hebrew Academy of the Five Towns and Rockaway):

Sean Harris

Floral Park

Floral Park (Floral Park Memorial High School):

Edward Shen

Franklin Square (H. Frank Carey High School):

Julian Santana

Garden City (Garden City High School):

Soham Bera

Mannat Jain

Jeffrey Li

Hunter MaGuire

Simone Oustatcher

Daniel Shohdy

Amy Xiao

Lynn Yang

Alicia Zhang

Garden City Park (Mineola High School):

Robert Ely

Glen Head (North Shore High School):

Seamus Hughes

Raymond Lin

Wenqi Xiao

Great Neck (Great Neck South High School):

Luna Bae

Christina Bai

Megan Chin-Lam Chan

Edmund Gan

Jonathan Jia

Ruiqi Liu

Paige Louie

Althea Ou

Yilin Qiao

Sarah H. Sun

William Tsang

Evelyn Won

Erin Wong

Yujin Wu

Edward Xu

Ivan Xu

Richard L. Xu

Edison Yuan

Jixuan Zhang

Laura Zhang

Zican Zhang

Kalli Zhu

Great Neck (Great Neck Village High School):

Calvin Chang

Great Neck (John L. Miller - Great Neck North High School):

Johnathan Ahdout

Justin J. Chen

Valerie Lan

Jacob Levine

Ashley M. Liu

Aiden Maher

Dillan Palma

Daliah Segal

Lotus W. Shwe

Tamas Smulovics

Isaac Xu

Isaac Yan

Logan Z. Ye

Zachary Zar

Great Neck (North Shore Hebrew Academy High School):

Ilana Greenberg

Hempstead (Crescent School):

Rafeea Rahman

Hempstead (Sacred Heart Academy)

Erica Revill

Hewlett (George W. Hewlett High School):

Rachel Chen

Hicksville (Hicksville High School):

Kimberly Widjaja

Jericho (Jericho High School):

Shi-Tao Chang

Justin Chen

Ryan Cheung

Katie-Jiwoo Choi

Vishrut Goyal

Misha Gujja

Lilly Horowitz

Michael Jiao

Lisa Jin

Edeline Jung

Safir Khandaker

David Kim-Shoemaker

Michelle Liu

Samyra Mahiba

Agastya Mittal

Max Scharf

Gabrielle Shahaf

Madeline Shek

Ashlyn Thitibordin

Vincent Yang

Jerry Zhang

Leo Zhao

Lydia Zhou

Lawrence (Rambam Mesivta High School):

Ari Khavulya

Levittown (Division Avenue High School):

Matthew Hartmann

Locust Valley (Friends Academy):

Terry Ye

Locust Valley (Locust Valley High School):

Giovanni Gambino

Locust Valley (Portledge High School)

William Bodian

Kjell Goldstein

Lynbrook (Lynbrook High School):

Charisse Cueto

Manhasset (Manhasset High School):

Sophia Chainani

Hannah Chang

Jonathan Chen

Mingxin Chen

Colin Hairabedian

Loic Hairabedian

Jackson Kang

Jonas Kim

Chelsea Lim

Rachel Liu

Alex Lu

Stephen Lu

Henry Ma

Peter Martelli

John Matos

Grace Punzalan

Alena Tsai

Emily Zhao

Massapequa (Massapequa High School):

Ryan Keane

Massapequa (Plainedge High School):

Alec Anderson

Merrick (Sanford H. Calhoun High School):

Kyle Park

Mineola (Chaminade High School):

Michael F. Atteritano

Quinn D. McWilliams

Ryan T. Nicol

Ronin Rugolsky

New Hyde Park (Herricks High School):

Maya Aboutaleb

Afnan Ali

Shome Chakraborty

Lucy Liu

Diane Ma

Krish Maheshwari

Pratham Patel

Maximilian Peng

Kaitlyn Rams

Vidhi Shah

New Hyde Park (New Hyde Park Memorial High School):

Brice Chiu

Rachel Jacob

Clayton Yu

Oceanside (Oceanside High School):

Shehreyar Ahmad

Old Westbury (The Wheatley School):

Viraj Pahuja

Adriana Petrizzo

Will Sellerberg

Lauren Shin

Dian Yang

Oyster Bay (Oyster Bay High School):

Brandon Antonetti

Adrian Kim

Plainview (Plainview - Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School):

Ryan Chin

Aadi Mehta

Dylan Reimer

Amie Yang

Jillian Zhang

Port Washington (Paul D. Schreiber High School):

Jayden Doshi

ulian Kimball

Austin Li

Ezra Schulmiller

Brigid Southard

Roslyn Heights (Roslyn High School):

Ethan Berkowitz

Sarah Fernbach

Ethan J. Lee

Elaina Li

Benjamin Quadri

Anika Tolat

Syosset (Syosset High School):

Derek Chen

Frank He

Marcus Hoshino

Shan Hsieh

Connor Jin

Katherine Li

Simonne Lim

Jasmine Liu

Yuyang Liu

Sunay Malhotra

Raheel Nabi

Lance Phung

Michael Ren

Corey Schack

Krishiv K. Shah

Jaysukh P. Singh

Samuel Wang

Zhaotang Wang

Joann Woo

Katherine Yi

Winston Zhou

Valley Stream (Valley Stream Central High School):

Marlon Clarke

TAarish Talukdar

Valley Stream (Valley Stream South High School):

Andy Huang

Bahrija Radoncic

Wantagh (Wantagh High School):

Michael A. Muscarnera

Woodmere (Davis Renov Stahlet Yeshiva High School for Boys):

Yonatan Schochet

Suffolk County

Bayport (Bayport Blue Point High School):

George Rogers IV

Bohemia (Connetquot High School):

Alexander DeVita

Brentwood (Brentwood High School):

Michael Martinez

Center Moriches (Center Moriches High School):

Christopher L. Russo

Cold Spring Harbor (Cold Spring Harbor High School):

Ava Coco

Milan Lustig

Stephen Schmidt

Aidan Smith

Commack (Commack High School):

Edwin Ji

Irene Ma

Andreas Melia-Ioannou

Deer Park (Deer Park High School):

Reza Zorakhsh

Dix Hills (Half Hollow Hills High School East):

Noah R. Berlin

Victoria Geller

Tea S. Shouldice

Makiko E. Stravato

Julia Zinkin

Dix Hills (Half Hollow Hills High School West):

Arjun Airen

Zachary Harel

East Northport (Homeschool/Online):

Kevin J. Hsu

East Setauket (Ward Melville High School):

Katie S. Duong

Alexander T. Singer

Sean M. Skinner

Alexander Song

Michael Y. Wei

Aimee Y. Yang

Greenlawn (Harborfields High School):

Francis R. DeGregorio

Alexander Y. Meagher

Andrew L. Walden

Huntington Station (Walt Whitman High School):

John Marr

Kings Park (Kings Park High School):

Kyle Wozniak

Lindenhurst (Lindenhurst High School):

Jake Albert

Melville (St. Anthony's High School):

Joseph Philip

Miller Place (Miller Place High School):

Lucy Chang

Sean Pepe

Northport (Northport High School):

Dora Fields

Michaela Tumsuden

Port Jefferson (Earl L. Vandermeulen High School):

Aoife Hogan

Port Jefferson Station (Comsewogue High School):

Melissa K. Romano

Rocky Point (Rocky Point High School):

Matteo Gravinese

Sag Harbor (Pierson High School):

Kai H. Basseches

David B. Kriegsman

Smithtown (Smithtown High School West):

Joseph A. Davide

Catalina A. Kreitzman

Natallie E. Marshall

Sierra M. Needham

Heng Ye

St. James (Smithtown High School East):

Daanish Bassi

Jolene H. Cao

Neal J. Cusumano

Anagh Gupta

Stony Brook (The Stony Brook School):

Isabel Guo

Thomas Lin

Westhampton Beach (Westhampton Beach High School):

Meghan Pomroy

