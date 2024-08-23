Suspects On Loose After Smash-Grab Bellmore Jewelry Store Robbery In Broad Daylight

According to Nassau County Police, the multiple unknown subjects entered Philip Joseph Jewelers in Bellmore, located at 2776 Sunrise Highway, at about 12:50 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.

They began smashing the glass display cases with sledgehammers and removing assorted jewelry before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request that anyone with information on the incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

