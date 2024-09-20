A Bay Shore eatery earned the most recommendations on a post seeking a waterfront restaurant “with amazing food and ambience for a special dinner” on the Long Island Food & Drink Facebook group.

“For friends from Australia,” poster Tina Finnin explained. “First time on Long Island.”

Finnin’s query garnered dozens of suggestions, all certainly impressive in their own right. But it was Bay Shore’s The LakeHouse restaurant that took the crown.

Opened in 2006, The LakeHouse bills itself as a relaxed, new American fine dining experience serving “delicious and elegant dishes using local, seasonal ingredients.”

Its dinner menu boasts a number of seasonal dishes, including fresh fusilli pasta with gulf shrimp, burrata, corn, garden pesto, and wilted leeks.

Among its half dozen entrees are the mustard rye crusted Scottish salmon filet – with French green lentils, celery root puree, baby beets, and Pino noir butter – and Long Island duck breast and crispy leg confit – with apricot wheatberry pilaf and pomegranate pistachio glaze.

The restaurant also serves a number of lunch and brunch dishes, along with signature cocktails and desserts.

It holds a 4.1 out of 5 stars on Yelp, where popular dishes include the pork chop, tuna tartare, and little neck clam chowder.

“The food was excellent, the service amazing, and decor classy and comfortable,” David P., of Holbrook, wrote on Yelp.

“A beautiful restaurant with a beautiful view,” Amanda L., of Jacksonville, Florida, added.

The LakeHouse – located in Bay Shore at 135 Maple Avenue – is open daily. Find out more on its website.

