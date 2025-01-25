Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Bay Shore Crash: Suffolk County Police

The crash occurred at 9:42 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, when Christopher Davidson, 45, of West Islip, was driving a 2005 Chrysler Town & Country minivan in the left lane of the service road, police said.

The minivan struck a male pedestrian who was in the roadway beneath the Fifth Avenue bridge, according to investigators.

The unidentified pedestrian was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore by ambulance for treatment of serious physical injuries, authorities said. Davidson was not injured in the crash.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Suffolk County Police Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

