Man's 'Horrific' Stabbing Attack On Ex-GF In Front Of Children In Bay Shore Nets 15 Years

Jorge Guevara, age 49, of Bay Shore, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, Sept. 4, after a jury convicted him of attempted assault and related charges.

According to prosecutors, Guevara and the victim got into an argument on March 28, 2023, and he threatened her with a knife.

The two struggled over the weapon before Guevara grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed the woman in her neck and shoulder repeatedly.

The couple’s three children were present during the attack, prosecutors said.

After stabbing the woman, Guevara refused to let her or the kids call 911. When a neighbor came over after hearing her screams, Guevara prevented her from calling for help.

The neighbor eventually escaped through a bedroom window and called 911.

Prosecutors said the victim suffered a deep laceration to her neck and underwent emergency surgery at South Shore University Hospital.

On Wednesday, June 19, a Suffolk County jury found Guevara guilty of attempted assault, menacing, and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

“This case represents a horrific act of domestic violence that will leave lasting scars on all involved. We cannot begin to fathom the terror those children experienced, or the betrayal and pain the victim suffered at the hands of someone who should have been her protector,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“Our community will not stand for such brutality. This office remains steadfast in our commitment to pursuing justice for victims of domestic violence and working to break the cycle of abuse.

"We hope this outcome aids the family as they begin their journey of healing and recovery.”

