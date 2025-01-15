Tula Kitchen in Bay Shore boasts the best vegan and gluten-free options around, according to members of the Long Island Foodies Facebook group.

The buzz began when Nicole Vickovic asked her fellow foodies where to find the “best restaurant for vegan/gluten-free options” in a post on Sunday, Jan. 12.

Of the dozens of responses, Tula was the clear favorite.

“Tula is wonderful,” one commenter raved.

"The menu is very accommodating to all types of diners," another customer wrote on Yelp. "There's an extensive selection of vegetarian and vegan dishes available."

Opened by chef Jacqueline Sharlup in April 2006, Tula Kitchen has earned a reputation as a go-to for inclusive, mindful dining.

Sharlup chose the name “Tula,” which means “balance” in Sanskrit, to reflect the restaurant’s mission: to create a space where diners can enjoy nutritious, flavorful food in an elegant atmosphere, according to her website.

“Each and every one of us has our own personal goals in life that we strive towards every day,” she wrote. “To be surrounded by delicious, nutritious food, good company, and enjoy oneself implicitly is to be at Tula.”

The menu features a range of options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, making it a favorite for locals and visitors alike. Here’s a taste of what’s on offer:

Vegan favorites:

Stuffed sweet potato with roasted cauliflower, chickpeas, spinach, house-made BBQ, and maple tahini dressing.

Winter bowl with roasted brussels sprouts, purple rice, avocado, and miso-tahini dressing (choice of tempeh or tofu).

Gluten-free delights:

Balsamic-glazed salmon served over cauliflower mash with roasted beets and a white balsamic dressing.

Turkey “meat-a-balls” over zucchini and squash spaghetti with sautéed spinach and house-made Tula red sauce.

Located near the ferry to Fire Island, Tula Kitchen continues to delight diners with its commitment to organic and natural ingredients. The French-inspired decor and old-world bar only add to its charm.

The restaurant, located at 41 East Main Street in Bay Shore, is open daily except Mondays. Find out more on its website.

