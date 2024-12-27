American Standard Whiskey Bar & Grill – located at 53 West Main Street in Bay Shore – will hold its last dinner service on New Year’s Eve, the restaurant announced on Instagram.

Known for its “Southern-inspired food and cocktails,” the eatery opened its doors in the summer of 2023 as a collaborative effort between Costa Verde, a local restaurant group, and brothers Jake and Ricky Guadagno.

“It is with much sadness that we announce that New Year’s Eve will be our last service at American Standard,” the business said. “We want to thank everyone for their ongoing support, most of all our devoted staff who have shown an incredible amount of loyalty and dedication to us and to their work.”

To mark the occasion, the restaurant is hosting a final celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 31, featuring an all-you-can-drink open bar from 9 p.m. to midnight for $50 per person. The farewell menu includes signature cocktails, beer, and wine, capped off with a High Noon toast at midnight.

American Standard quickly gained attention for its standout menu items like the chicken fried steak, whiskey barbecue burger, and crawfish roll. The restaurant holds a 3.7-star rating on Yelp, where fans highlighted its food and atmosphere.

Instagram users expressed their disappointment over the closure, with one commenter calling it “one of my Bay Shore faves” and another praising the “best spicy margaritas around.”

For patrons holding unused American Standard gift cards, the restaurant announced they will be redeemable at Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar, also owned by Costa Verde, starting Jan. 1, 2025.

American Standard’s closure is bittersweet for Bay Shore’s bustling downtown scene, but new ownership is already in the works. “We wish much success to the new owners and look forward to their positive impacts on downtown Bay Shore,” the restaurant shared.

