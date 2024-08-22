Bay Shore Bank Robbery Second In Week For Suffolk County

The latest heist happened in Bay Shore, at the TD Bank branch located on Montauk Highway, at around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.

Suffolk County Police said a man walked into the bank and demanded cash from a teller while threatening violence. The teller complied, and the man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a thin build. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and dark sweatpants.

Thursday’s robbery followed a similar heist that occurred in Central Islip, at the Bank of America on Wheeler Road, on Tuesday morning, Aug. 13.

Nobody was injured in either incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6555.

