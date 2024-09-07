Partly Cloudy 67°

1 Killed During Crash At North Bay Shore Intersection During Height Of Evening Commute

A person was killed after being struck by a compact SUV during the height of the evening commute at a busy Long Island intersection.

Pine Aire Drive and Fifth Avenue in North Bay Shore.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, in North Bay Shore.

A 76-year-old North Bay Shore man was driving a 2015 Honda CRV westbound on Pine Aire Drive at the intersection of 5th Avenue.

The victim, who police have not yet identified, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the CRV was not injured.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Suffolk County Police  Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

