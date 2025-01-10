Teen Arrested For Menacing With Knife During Fight At Albany High School: Police

The incident occurred at 9:40 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Albany High School on Washington Avenue, prompting a lockdown.

According to Megan Craft of the Albany Police, a school monitor witnessed the altercation and observed the 17-year-old wielding a knife in a threatening manner.

Craft said the monitor alerted the school resource officer, who approached the scene.dd

Before the officer arrived, school monitors broke up the fight. However, the student continued brandishing the knife, prompting the officer to draw his department-issued weapon, Craft added.

“The officer gave several commands, and the student complied by dropping the knife,” said Craft. "The student was taken into custody without incident, and no injuries were reported."

Further investigation revealed that the other student involved in the altercation was also in possession of a knife, though it was not displayed during the incident.

The student, whose name will not be released due to his age, has been charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. He was released to a parental guardian and is scheduled to appear in Albany County Family Court.

Albany High School implemented lockdown procedures during the incident, which were lifted once resolved.

Police and school officials emphasized their commitment to maintaining safety within the school community. "We are grateful for the swift actions of our school staff and law enforcement in preventing further escalation," Craft added.

This remains a breaking story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.d

