Albany Driver, 24, Was On Phone In Deadly I-90 Wreck: State Police

Jose M. Prieto Cole, 24, was taken into custody on Jan. 9, following an investigation into the Jan. 4 incident that left David Bonaparte, 61, dead, police said.

According to State Police, Bonaparte’s vehicle had experienced a mechanical brake issue, causing him to stop on the shoulder of the roadway. He exited the vehicle and was struck by a westbound car driven by Prieto Cole.

Investigators determined that Prieto Cole was allegedly distracted and using a cellphone at the time of the collision. Authorities also said Prieto Cole provided a written deposition that misrepresented his actions prior to and during the incident.

Prieto Cole has been charged with criminally negligent homicide, offering a false instrument in the second degree, and numerous Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. He was arraigned at Root Town Court and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, a $100,000 bond, or a $100,000 partially secured bond.

