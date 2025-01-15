Fair 27°

Services Set For Avenel Driver Killed In Carteret Crash

Cristina Flores, a 34-year-old Avenel woman is being remembered for her vibrant spirit after she was killed in a car crash in Carteret on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Cristina Lorena Flores

 Photo Credit: Cristina Flores Facebook photo
Cristina Flores.

 Photo Credit: Cristina Flores Instagram (simply.flores_)
Sam Barron

Flores was driving a Nissan Infiniti when it collided with a Toyota Camry at 9:55 p.m., at West Carteret Bridge on Roosevelt Avenue, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Flores was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the Toyota Camry, a 23-year-old man from Carteret, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, authorities said.

"Cristina was a vibrant spirit, whose kindness ad unwavering love touched the lives of all who knew her," her obituary at Gorny and Gorny Funeral Home reads

"She loved photography & the beach. She was silly and had a wonderful sense of humor. She kept her family together. She was passionate about life and had an extraordinary ability to make everyone feel valued and loved, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of family and friends."

Flores is survived by her parents, Mariela and Juan, her grandparents, Maria and Alfredo, her sibling, Matthew and Nicholas and numerous other family members and friends, her obituary reads.

A celebration of life will be held at Gorny and Gorny Funeral Home in Elizabeth on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m, according to her obituary.

