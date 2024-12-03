Developing: Pedestrian Dies In Hit-And-Run On Route 130 In Willingboro, Prosecutors Say

The victim was discovered on Monday, Dec. 2 near The Grand Marketplace, just south of Veterans Parkway, a Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson said.

Investigators said they believe he was struck between 9 and 9:20 p.m. The vehicle's driver of the vehicle left the scene and no arrests have been made as of Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The man's identity was being withheld as of press time.

Anyone with details that could help the investigation should call the Willingboro Township Police Department’s tip line at 609-877-6958. You can also email the county prosecutor's office at tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

