Developing: Pedestrian Dies In Hit-And-Run On Route 130 In Willingboro, Prosecutors Say

Police were investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a man on Route 130 North in Willingboro, authorities said.

A cruiser for the&nbsp;Willingboro Township (NJ) Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Willingboro Township Police Department
Chris Spiker
The victim was discovered on Monday, Dec. 2 near The Grand Marketplace, just south of Veterans Parkway, a Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson said. 

Investigators said they believe he was struck between 9 and 9:20 p.m. The vehicle's driver of the vehicle left the scene and no arrests have been made as of Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The man's identity was being withheld as of press time.

Anyone with details that could help the investigation should call the Willingboro Township Police Department’s tip line at 609-877-6958. You can also email the county prosecutor's office at tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

Stay with Daily Voice for updates on this developing story.

