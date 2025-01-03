Mostly Cloudy 36°

SHARE

Woman, 76, Charged In Deadly New Year’s Eve Hit-And-Run In Wildwood, Prosecutors Say

A Wildwood Crest woman was accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash in Wildwood on New Year's Eve, authorities said.

The intersection of Hudson and West Hand avenues in Wildwood, NJ.

The intersection of Hudson and West Hand avenues in Wildwood, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

Marylin Glenn, 76, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 2, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said in a news release.

Investigators said Glenn struck a pedestrian identified by the initials C.C. near the intersection of West Hand and Hudson avenues. Glenn left the area but contacted law enforcement shortly after the crash.

Glenn was charged with second-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death and violation of a public law intended to protect public safety.

“Leaving the scene of an accident is not only unlawful but also undermines the principles of public safety and responsibility," said Sutherland. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the victim as we continue to pursue justice in this matter."

Glenn was brought to the Cape May County Correctional Center. She was released on pre-trial monitoring to await future court appearances.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Wildwood Police Department at 609-522-0222 or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135.

to follow Daily Voice Wildwood and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE