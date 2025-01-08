Mostly Cloudy 31°

Wildwood Crest Resort Named Best New Hotel In America

A hotel on the Jersey Shore is one of the best in the country according to a new USA Today poll

Photo Credit: Madison Resort Wildwood Crest
Sam Barron

Madison Resort Wildwood Crest in Cape May County was named the #1 best new hotel in USA Today's 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. 

The hotel, which opened in May, was the first New Jersey hotel to win the award. 

Formerly the Oceanview Motel, Madison Resorts purchased the property in 2022. The property underwent demolition and reconstruction with a dedicated focus on preserving its signature Doo-Wop aesthetic. 

In 2023, the company purchased the neighboring Royal Hawaiian Motel, combining the two properties. Madison Resorts invested $54 million in the project.

The resort features over 200 guest rooms, two pools, two restaurants, and beach access.

Madison Resort Wildwood Crest is  at 7201 Ocean Ave.

