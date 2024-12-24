Two Men Sexually Assaulted Underage Victims In Wildwood, Prosecutors Say

Arisandro Estrada-Tapia, 20, and Israel Estrada-Tapia, 18, were arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 24, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said in a news release. Prosecutors didn't immediately say if the two men were relatives but both had addresses on the same block of Baker Avenue.

Wildwood police and the county prosecutor's office launched an investigation early in the morning on December 24. Authorities received a report of two underage sexual assault victims.

Arisandro Estrada-Tapia was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Israel Estrada-Tapia was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, along with two counts each of second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Both men were held at the Cape May County Correctional Center to await court appearances.

Prosecutors said a conviction for a first-degree crime carries a sentence of 10 to 20 years in state prison. Second-degree convictions carry five- to 10-year sentences and a third-degree conviction may lead to three to five years.

Anyone with information about the men should call the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135. Anonymous tips can be submitted online through the prosecutor's office website or the Cape May County Sheriff's website.

You can also call the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

