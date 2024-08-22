Boat Fire At Marina Sends Thick Smoke Into Sky Over Wildwood: Reports

The fire broke out on a 41-foot boat named "Luv-It" at Schooner Island Marina at around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, CBS Philadelphia reported. The Coast Guard said the boat was docked at the marina's fuel station when the flames sparked.

No one was on the boat and no injuries were reported. Firefighters had the blaze put out by around 1:15 p.m.

A drone video posted on Facebook by Don Martin Realty showed heavy damage to the boat and a nearby portion of the dock.

"Thank you to all the firefighters who responded and contained the blaze—it could have been much worse," the realty group wrote.

Some photos on social media showed flames spreading to what appeared to be a shed at the fuel station.

Other pictures showed thick black plumes of smoke over the Wildwood skyline.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

