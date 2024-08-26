Charges Upgraded For 20-Year-Old Man After Pedestrian Dies In WNY Hit-Run Crash

Samuel Collazo, a 20-year-old Westfield resident, was identified as the driver of the motorcycle that struck Angel Guzman Morales, 54, of Union City, last Saturday, Aug. 17, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Collazo was initially charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious bodily injury, endangering an injured victim, receiving stolen property, and unlawful taking, Suarez said.

After Morales died on Saturday, Aug. 24, Collazo was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. His passenger, Rylan Cook Figueroa, a 20-year-old West New York, was charged with endangering an injured victim and unlawful taking.

