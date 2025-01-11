Workforce Housing, State-Of-The Art NJ Transit Bus Terminal To Transform Downtown Hackensack

Last week, the Hackensack Planning Board reviewed the Bergen County Improvement Authority’s (BCIA) ambitious proposal to bring a state-of-the-art NJ Transit bus terminal and workforce housing to the city’s downtown. The 387,000-square-foot project will include a 15-story residential tower with 168 units designated for veterans, disabled veterans, and essential workers in fields such as education, public safety, and healthcare.

“Workforce housing for first responders, veterans, and educators in downtown Hackensack will soon be a reality,” Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco said in a statement on Facebook.

“By providing housing that is attainable for those in the early stages of their careers, the County hopes to draw more people to these crucial fields while offering a premier, downtown living experience.”

According to NorthJersey.com, all apartments will be designated as workforce rentals, catering to public servants like police officers, firefighters, nurses, social workers, and teachers just beginning their careers. Of these, 168 units will be reserved specifically for veterans.

County Administrator Thomas Duch told the outlet that the concept is to provide temporary housing for individuals starting in these essential professions, with tenants transitioning out as their salaries increase. Selection will be made through a lottery system, and tenants will need to meet specific eligibility criteria.

The redevelopment doesn’t stop at housing.

The project will include a five-story parking garage with 324 spaces, ground-level retail and office space, and a fitness center. The new covered NJ Transit bus terminal will replace the outdated facility, enhancing pedestrian safety and improving traffic flow in the area, officials said.

This transformative project is part of Hackensack’s ongoing efforts to revitalize its downtown, providing a modern living experience while addressing the hiring challenges in critical sectors.

County officials are hoping for a groundbreaking at the end of 2025, NorthJersey.com said.

You can click here to see all available documents on the project (look for 133 River).

