'Was This Leaked?' Popular NJ Deli Reacts To Rumored New Location

Millburn Deli, the beloved sandwich institution known for its iconic Sloppy Joes, has officially confirmed it will be opening a location in Jersey City — but not without a twist.

In a cheeky Facebook post, the deli responded to leaked details of its expansion plans with humor and surprise on Thursday, Nov. 21:

"Guess this is our official announcement… Jersey City coming 2025," the post read, referencing how the news had surfaced ahead of their intended reveal.

The leaks appear to have caught even the deli’s team off guard. “Literally no idea how anyone would know this. We literally signed the lease 6 days ago and haven’t even told most of our internal people yet,” the team said in a leaked message shared alongside the announcement.

The post ended with a playful nod to another potential expansion, teasing: “Waits for someone else to announce Bridgewater so we can announce that too. 👀”

This will be the deli's fifth location, with others in Morristown, Montclair, and Westfield.

The location, expected to open in 2025, will bring Millburn Deli’s signature offerings — including its towering Sloppy Joes and creative sandwiches to downtown Jersey City.

An Instagram reel from the Hoboken Girl shows signage hanging outside of 101 Hudson St.

Millburn Deli has become a local legend in Essex County, building on its more than 70 years of history and expanding to Montclair and Morristown in recent years.

The Jersey City location marks its first step into Hudson County. Whether or not Bridgewater is next remains to be seen—but if leaks are to be believed, Millburn Deli is just getting started.

