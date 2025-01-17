Video Shows Dump Truck Barreling Into North Bergen Target Store, Serious Injuries Reported

North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco said that the dump truck going down the hill on 69th Street lost control, crossed into oncoming traffic, and struck a tractor trailer.

The impact of the crash sent both vehicles into the building. Customers told HudPost they heard a loud "bang" while shopping. HudPost shared videos of the truck barreling into the store.

Six injuries were reported including five people who were hospitalized.

