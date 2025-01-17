Partly Cloudy 33°

Video Shows Dump Truck Barreling Into North Bergen Target Store, Serious Injuries Reported

Six people were injured including two seriously when a dump trailer struck a tractor trailer before barreling into the North Bergen Target store Friday, Jan. 17 ( scroll for video).

 Photo Credit: Mayor Nicholas Sacco
 Photo Credit: North Bergen PD
Cecilia Levine
North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco said that the dump truck going down the hill on 69th Street lost control, crossed into oncoming traffic, and struck a tractor trailer. 

The impact of the crash sent both vehicles into the building. Customers told HudPost they heard a loud "bang" while shopping. HudPost shared videos of the truck barreling into the store.

Six injuries were reported including five people who were hospitalized.

