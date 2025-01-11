This NJ Softball Star Is Skipping Senior Season To Play For Top Team In NCAA

The Haddon Heights High School softball standout has re-classified and is skipping her senior season to suit up for four-time reigning college softball champs, the Oklahoma Sooners. Bordi had committed to the collegiate team in 2024.

A two-time Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year, Bordi's stats read like an all-star lineup. Bordi led Haddon Heights to two state championships, snagging tournament MVP honors along the way. She’s a three-time first-team all-state and all-conference selection and was named Curios Post Pitcher of the Year as both a sophomore and junior.

But Bordi doesn’t stop at the high school diamond. With her club team, OC Batbusters Stith, she became co-MVP of the Alliance National Championship, helping her squad secure back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023.

Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso is already gassing Bordi up.

"Sophia brings a lot to the table," Gasso said. "She is an elite pitcher, having won championships in both high school and travel ball. She is also elite offensively. She brings power from the right side and we expect her to be an integral part of our program. I'm very excited about Sophia's future as a Sooner."

Off the field, Bordi is just as well-rounded as her curveball. She volunteered with the Dreamality Foundation and enjoys baking, cooking, fitness, and health. At Oklahoma, she plans to major in communications and sports media.

