Remembering Sophia DeTorres, NJ High Schooler Killed On First Day Of School

The 16-year-old North Hunterdon High School student was a competitive and award-winning dancer of 11 years and had been looking at colleges, preparing for life's next chapter, according to her obituary on the Martin Funeral Home website.

Sophia, who also ran cross country and track, visited Boson College, Cornell, and Wake Forest, on her early shortlist, and was hoping to major in psychology "in keeping with her drive to help people," her obituary says.

But life was cut short for Sophia on Thursday, Aug. 22, when she was killed in the crash at Hogback Road and Lower Lansdown Road that left several others seriously injured.

The Pittstown resident "brought light and love to all of those she touched in her short 16 years," and "loved her family fiercely," her obituary reads.

As of Monday, Aug. 26, more than $115,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Sophia's family.

Carla Teehan, who organized the campaign, said Sophia had been on her way to the first day of school at the time of the crash.

"This is Carla Teehan. This is not about me," Teehan writes. "This is about Sophia, a bright light in our lives that was extinguished way too early. This is about helping a fellow family somehow comprehend what just shook their world upside down.

"About trying to help in any way possible to reduce any stress possible during this difficult time. Please consider helping Noelle, George and their family. I am finding it difficult to come up with words. I know money doesn’t change a lot about this kind of situation but I do know it can help in some way."

Click here to donate to the DeTorres family and here for Sophia DeTorres' complete obituary.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact either the Franklin Township Police Department (908) 735-6508 or the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office (908) 788-1129.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.