Random Knife Attack At Newark Airport Leaves Woman Hospitalized, Man In Custody

Jin Xiong left the woman with gashes on the right side of her face after attacking her in Terminal A departures level of the airport around 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, Port Authority Police Department spokeswoman Lenis Valens said.

The victim, a North Carolina woman identified as 36-year-old Melissa Mauldin, said the man came up behind her and slashed her face "out of the blue," abc7 reports in an exclusive interview.

Mauldin was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Valens said.

Meanwhile, Xiong was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Hundreds of women in New York City have been randomly attacked by men in the last several months. Earlier this month, New Jersey news reporter Kelly Dillon of 1010 WINS was leaving her office in Manhattan when she was body-slammed to the ground by a stranger.

Citing various reports by the NY Post, Dillon said police have been chalking the random attacks up to deranged homeless men. She, however, feels there is a gang of men with a vendetta against women behind the attacks.

