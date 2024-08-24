Paterson Burglars Among 5 Seized In Wild Pursuit Through Bergen County Towns: Police

A Birch Road resident called 911 reporting two people inside her home, Franklin Lakes Police Capt. Robert Grassi said. Responding officers located a suspect vehicle, a white 2016 Ford Fusion, near the home and tried to conduct a motor vehicle stop.

The vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued into neighboring jurisdictions. The suspect vehicle overturned on Russell Avenue in Wyckoff, and two suspects were taken into custody by Officer Stephanie Cestaro with help from Wyckoff police.

Franklin Lakes detectives responded to Birch Road to conduct further investigation of the burglarized home. Mahwah, Wyckoff, Allendale, and Ramsey police, along with the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, assisted Franklin Lakes Police in canvassing the neighborhood for additional suspects utilizing drone, K-9 and patrol resources.

Franklin Lakes Police Chief McCombs saw two additional suspects on Glen Place and initiated a foot pursuit, which resulted in the arrest of both suspects and the recovery of a handgun.

Franklin Lakes detectives remained on scene to assist Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Crime Scene Unit, during this period a Glen Place resident reported observing an unknown person on her surveillance camera walking on her property.

Officers converged and took the fifth suspect into custody. Two suspects involved in the initial motor vehicle pursuit were taken to New Bridge Medical Center for evaluation. All suspects, named below by Grassi, were remanded to the Bergen County Jail:

Jahmier Wilson, 21, of Rochelle Park

Rafael Rosario, 27, of Paterson

Shanor Collins, 18, of Paterson

Bradly Rosario, 18, of the Bronx

Yazmir Collins, 20, of Paterson

All defendants were charged with burglary and eluding, while Bradly Rosario was also charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, police said. Wilson and Rafael Rosario were also charged with conspiracy.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.