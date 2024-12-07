PA Motorcyclist, 24, Killed In NJ Turnpike Crash: State Police

Troopers responded to the northbound inner roadway near milepost 77 in South Brunswick at approximately 7:48 p.m. following a report of a crash, officials said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Torbjorn Vetland, of Stroudsburg, PA, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on the right shoulder when he struck the guardrail, causing the motorcycle to overturn. Vetland was ejected from the bike and died, state police said.

The crash remains under investigation, and no further details were immediately available. Authorities have not released additional information at this time.

