New Details Emerge After NJ Teacher Impregnated By 13-Year-Old Former Student: Complaint

Caron, a 34-year-old Cape May Court House resident who teaches fifth grade at Middle Township School #2, was arrested and charged with having a sexual relationship with a student living in her home, as previously reported by Daily Voice. The relationship began when the boy was 11 years old and lasted until 2020, one year after Caron gave birth to his child, according to police papers obtained by Daily Voice. The two had sex twice a week, the child told investigators

** WARNING: The following news report contains disturbing and graphic information. Reader discretion is heavily advised. **

The school was originally tipped off that Caron had a sexual relationship with a student, when the boy's father made a Facebook post on Thursday, Dec. 12, where he said Caron's child looks like his son, according to the complaint. The victim remained in contact with Caron until his father's Facebook post, he told investigators.

The father said his wife became friends with Caron when she became their teacher, with their children staying at Caron's home. The children went from staying over a couple of nights a week to living there permanently.

While they were living with her, the victim's sister said while the kids would sleep in a shared room on the second floor, the next morning, he would be in bed with Caron, she told investigators.

The sister said the boy would shower in the first floor bathroom while the other kids would shower in the second floor bathroom, and that Caron would go into the bathroom where her brother showered and lock the door, according to the criminal complaint. One night, Caron and the boy were on a reclining chair with a blanket over them when Caron began masturbating the boy, the younger brother told police.

The victim admitted to his sister in a text message that he was the father of Caron's baby, but asked her not to say anything, for fear she'd get in trouble. Following the birth of the child, the boy permanently slept in Caron's room and kept clothing in her dresser, according to the complainant.

Cabrini has been placed on paid administrative leave, Superintendent David Salvo said.

The Middle Township School District is cooperating with law enforcement, authorities said. Counseling and support services are being made available to students, staff, and families who may be affected by this news, authorities said.

