Holiday Lotto Cheer! Six North Jersey Mega Millions Players Win Big

Six North Jersey lottery players are having a very happy holidays.

Jay Cee's

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

Mega Millions tickets sold in Morris, Somerset, Hudson, Bergen and Essex Counties matched four numbers and the gold megaball in the drawing held on Friday, Dec. 27, winning $10,000.

The tickets were sold at Jay Cee's in Denville, United Check Cashing in Secaucus, Krauszer's in Manville, Towne Check Cashing in Bloomfield, Surya Sunny in Guttenberg and ShopRite Liquor in Roselle Park.

The winning numbers were 3, 7, 37, 49, 55, and the gold megaball was 6.

