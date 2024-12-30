Holiday Lotto Cheer! Six North Jersey Mega Millions Players Win Big

Mega Millions tickets sold in Morris, Somerset, Hudson, Bergen and Essex Counties matched four numbers and the gold megaball in the drawing held on Friday, Dec. 27, winning $10,000.

The tickets were sold at Jay Cee's in Denville, United Check Cashing in Secaucus, Krauszer's in Manville, Towne Check Cashing in Bloomfield, Surya Sunny in Guttenberg and ShopRite Liquor in Roselle Park.

The winning numbers were 3, 7, 37, 49, 55, and the gold megaball was 6.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.