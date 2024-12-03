FBI Investigating Drone Sightings, Morris County Sheriff's Office Wants Photos

A joint statement from authorities in Morris County and Somerset County said their prosecutor's, sheriff's and emergency management offices and local police departments are working in close cooperation with the FBI-Newark, New Jersey State Police and New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness partners, as the investigation continues.,

"We will continue to monitor and investigate the drone activity," the statement reads. "There continues to be no known threat to public safety."

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or submit it online at tips.fbi.gov. Citizens can also upload videos through the latter website.

Morris County Sheriff James Gannon is requesting any photographers send their higher resolution captures of the questionable flights to MCSODMU@co.morris.nj.us.

911 should only be used in emergencies, officials have stressed.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.