Estate Of NJ “Grammy” Sues For Wrongful Death Following Fatal I-81 Crash: Update

The estate of a woman known lovingly as "Grammy" to her family is suing for her wrongful death after a tragic crash on Interstate 81, according to court documents obtained by Daily Voice on Wednesday, Jan. 29 and Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Eileen Beck, 80, who was born and raised in West Orange, New Jersey, and her companion John Sheltman, 79 — both with ties to Selinsgrove but most recently lived in Towada — were in a Subaru Outback. Lieu Nguyen, 49, of Harrisburg, who was the driver of a Toyota Mini Van, was also pronounced deceased at the scene of "Multiple Traumatic Injuries," Coroner Charles Hall told Daily Voice at the time.

Attorneys John Morgan and Clancy Boylan filed the lawsuit, naming the truck driver, Zeresenay Melake, and his employer, 4G Express, LLC, as defendants. The complaint alleges that Melake had been driving for over 36 hours within a 72-hour period, violating federal rest regulations. According to the lawsuit, Melake attempted to merge on the northbound side of I-81 but swerved back after encountering another vehicle, losing control and crossing the median into the southbound lanes where he collided with the Subaru.

Beck’s daughter, Amy Tama of Towanda, now oversees her mother’s estate and is seeking justice for what she believes was a preventable tragedy. “We will do everything we can to bring some justice to Ms. Beck’s grieving family and hold all those responsible for this horrific incident,” said attorney John Morgan in a statement.

Beck is survived by her daughters, Lisa Lynn Beck Kelly of Orlando, FL, and Amy Lynn Beck Tama, as well as four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Known for her love of family gatherings, gardening, and trips to the Jersey Shore, Beck was a “Grammy to all,” her family recalls.

In addition to Lieu Nguyen's sudden death, her daughter, 28-year-old Hoa-my Nguyen, and her daughter (Lieu's granddaughter), 4-year-old Mila Nguyen, were hospitalized at Hershey Medical Center with serious injuries, Duc Le explained to us shortly after the crash. Daily Voice has reached out to the Nguyen family; check back here for possible updates.

