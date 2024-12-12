Did NJ's Stephen Colbert Just Scare Benny Blanco Into Proposing To Selena Gomez?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are taking their relationship to the next level.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, Gomez announced her engagement to Blanco, marking a new chapter in their romance after one year of dating. The couple’s relationship took a public turn just days after a memorable moment on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Blanco, whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin, hails from Reston, Virginia. The talented producer has had a hand in several chart-topping hits, including "Eastside" with Halsey and Khalid, and "I Found You" with Calvin Harris. Blanco, who started making music in his northern Virginia bedroom, shifted his focus from rapping to producing, ultimately making his mark in the music industry.

Just last week, Gomez appeared on Colbert’s show, where the host, who hails from nearby Montclair, NJ, couldn’t resist asking about her relationship with Blanco. After Colbert made a playful remark about Blanco’s feelings toward her, he quipped, “He seems to like you a lot. If you don’t mind me asking, where is this relationship going?”

Gomez, ever the good sport, responded, “I’m not sure, but I’m having a great time.”

Colbert didn’t stop there, joking, “Benny, you must think you’re pretty special if you think you can do better than this. And as America’s dad, I want to know what your intentions are with America’s daughter.”

It seems Colbert’s humorous probing may have worked, as Benny now has some serious intentions with Selena—and the couple is now engaged.

