'Daredevil' Teen Drag Racer Assaults Officer During Attempted Escape In NJ's Largest City: PD

Wyatt Bowden, 18, of Somerville was trying to escape officers responding to reports of erratic driving when he drove over a Newark officer's foot just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda, Sr. said.

Bowden faces charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, eluding, and possession of a weapon (auto) following the incident at Frelinghuysen Avenue and Miller Street, police said.

The officer was transported to University Hospital, where they were treated and listed in stable condition.

“This arrest should put daredevil drivers on alert that the streets of Newark are completely off-limits to anyone planning to drag race or showcase their hazardous driving stunts here,” Miranda said. “Sadly, a Newark police officer was injured during this incident. But innocent pedestrians and other drivers could have been hurt by this group of careless drivers, who also put themselves in danger.”

Newark detectives are continuing to investigate to identify additional suspects involved.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.