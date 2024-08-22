Costco Submits Plans For Route 17 Site Of Shuttered Stop & Shop In Paramus, Mayor Says

On Thursday, Aug. 22, Paramus Mayor Chris DiPiazza announced Costco submitted plans for the site.

Stop & Shop shuttered in 2022 while Kmart closed in 2021.

"Well, it is official," the mayor wrote on Facebook. "As of this morning Costco Wholesale has submitted their plans to the Planning Board for a location on Rt. 17S (the Stop & Shop/KMart)."

There will not be a gas station, the mayor added.

"This location in its heyday was home to two major retailers/supermarkets, along with a few other smaller retailers and a bank," DiPiazza said.

"An improvement like this strengthens our commercial corridor, increases ratables, and continues to make Paramus the HEART OF BERGEN COUNTY."

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

