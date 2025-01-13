Cops Smash Window, Seize Gun Loaded With High-Capacity Mag From Wanted Man In Bergen County: PD

Officers received a “be on the lookout” alert from Lodi Saturday, Jan. 11, before spotting a blue Acura TL matching the description around 11:05 p.m., Garfield Police Capt. Mario Pozo said. Christian O. Cabrera was behind the wheel, police said.

Officer Marvin Camano — aware of a potential threat posed by a handgun — stopped the car at the intersection of Palisade Avenue and Dewey Street, Pozo said. Camano issued verbal commands instructing Cabrera to exit the vehicle. Cabrera, however, refused to comply, police said.

Several additional officers arrived to assist as Cabrera remained uncooperative and agitated, even yelling at officers. At one point, Cabrera reportedly told officers they would have to “kill him” to remove him from the vehicle, according to the arrest report.

The situation escalated, and officers forcibly entered the vehicle by breaking the driver’s side window with a spring-loaded punch tool, Pozo said. Cabrera was safely removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.

Officer Daniel Fedor discovered a loaded Taurus G2 handgun with a large-capacity magazine containing hollow-nose ammunition, police said. Suspected heroin was also found inside the vehicle, Pozo noted.

As officers attempted to secure Cabrera in a patrol vehicle, he spat blood at one of them, leading to additional charges.

Cabrera was charged with unlawful possession of weapons, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and obstruction. Additional charges include possession of prohibited weapons (hollow-nose ammunition and large-capacity magazine) and assaulting a law enforcement officer by throwing bodily fluids. He was remanded to Bergen County Jail.

