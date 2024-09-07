Cold Front Coming After Rain: Here's How Cool It Could Get In The Northeast This Weekend

Saturday, Sept. 7 will be rainy with a high of 75 and showers on the lighter side with the exception of a few thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. AccuWeather says the rain will fall during the first part of the weekend.

A cold front is expected to move in, dropping the temperatures between 5 and 15 degrees since Friday, according to AccuWeather.

Sunday, Sept. 8 will be sunny and "much cooler," with a high of 72, the NWS said.

"People who mind cool conditions may want to wear jackets and long sleeves," AccuWeather says.

Temperatures will slowly increase again next week, and could reach as high as 87 by Thursday, the NWS predicts.

