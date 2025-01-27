Child Hospitalized, Driver Extricated In Ridgewood T-Bone Crash (Photos)

Ridgewood firefighters responders used hydraulic extrication tools to free the driver of a silver Honda SUV, who was trapped inside her heavily damaged vehicle at the intersection of Kenilworth Road and Laurel Road, Loving said. A white Dodge Ram pickup truck, also involved in the crash, carried the young child passenger who was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

The drivers of both vehicles were also transported to HUMC for treatment of their injuries. A paramedic team from The Valley Hospital assisted Ridgewood FD EMTs at the scene and accompanied one ambulance to the hospital.

Both vehicles were removed from the crash site by flatbed tow trucks after sustaining significant damage in the collision.

Ridgewood police officers responded to the scene alongside Ridgewood FD firefighters and EMTs from Ridgewood Professional Firefighters FMBA Local 47.

