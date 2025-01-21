Bergen County Sheriff's Sgt. Michael Ramos Dies: 'True Public Servant'

The county's Crisis Intervention Team (CIT), of which Ramos was a member of (Class of 2019), announced his death on Monday, Jan. 20.

Sheriff Anthony Cureton released a statement to social media on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

“Sergeant Ramos dedicated his life to serving and protecting the people of Bergen County with unwavering commitment, professionalism, and a spirit that touched everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him,” it reads. "His dedication and compassion left a lasting impact on our office and the community he so faithfully served."

Services have not yet been finalized.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.