Bergen County Councilwoman Arrested In CT

A New Jersey elected official has been charged with larceny and forgery in Connecticut, police said.

Abby Lundy

 Photo Credit: New Canaan PD
Cecilia Levine
Abby Lundy, age 60, a Hillsdale councilwoman whose term is up on Dec. 31, 2024, was arrested in New Canaan on Thursday, Aug. 22, for crimes allegedly committed on Tuesday, July 9, court records show.

Since-deleted social media posts show Lundy had worked for First Candle, an organization dedicated to eradicating Sudden Infant Death Syndrom (SIDS) and other "sleep-related infant deaths." A First Candle spokesperson declined to comment on her case, but confirmed that she'd been terminated from her position.

Lundy's LinkedIn, which appears to have been deleted, shows she had worked as a business manager for the New Jersey Library Association (NJLA).

Specific details surrounding the case have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

