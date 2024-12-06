Turnersville Man, 79, Struck By SUV, Killed On Washington Township Road: Police

The 79-year-old Turnersville man in the crash on Thursday, Dec. 5, the Washington Township Police Department said in a news release. Officers responded to the scene on the eastbound side of Ganttown Road at around 5:14 p.m.

Investigators said a blue Kia Sportage struck the pedestrian, who was walking in the roadway. The Glendora woman who drove the SUV remained at the scene and was cooperating fully with the investigation.

The pedestrian was rushed to Jefferson Washington Township Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police confirmed the man was a resident of The Clusters at Washington condominium complex in Turnersville.

Authorities temporarily closed Ganttown Road between Egg Harbor and Bells Lake roads for about two hours while conducting their investigation. Efforts to find witnesses or surveillance footage have so far been unsuccessful, police said.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash should call Washington Township police at 856-256-1212.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Washington Township and receive free news updates.