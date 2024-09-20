Luxury Union County Car Trafficking Ring Dismantled, Four Arrests Made, Prosecutor Says

Two juveniles, a 16-year-old Newark resident and a 17-year-old Jersey City resident would use stolen Kias, Hondas and Hyundais to look for high-end luxury vehicles like BMWs and Mercedes, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said.

After identifying target vehicles, they would go to target homes and search for keys/key fobs, Daniel said. Once they got the vehicles, they would contact Tikeem Shearin, 18, and Carlos Espinal, 19, both of Newark who would direct them to individuals who would buy the vehicles, Daniel said.

The four teenagers stole nearly $1 million in vehicles in municipalities throughout Hudson County, Bergen County, Union County, Essex County, Morris County and Middlesex County, Daniel said.

Shearin and Espinal were charged with promotion of organized street crime, leader of an auto theft trafficking network, and second-degree conspiracy to commit auto theft, Daniel said.

Shearin was charged with 10 counts of receiving stolen motor vehicles and nine counts of fencing stolen motor vehicles, Daniel said. Espinal was also charged with seven counts of receiving stolen vehicle(s), and five counts fencing stolen motor vehicle(s). Both are being held at the Essex County Jail.

The juveniles were charged with burglary, criminal attempt for burglary, conspiracy to commit theft of motor vehicles and to fence stolen motor vehicle(s), possession of stolen motor vehicles, and fencing of stolen motor vehicle(s), and as a participant in an auto theft trafficking network.

